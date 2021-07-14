2 men charged in Moore County double murder knew couple, sheriff says; robbery is suspected motive

Robbery believed to be motive in Moore Co. double murder; 2 charged

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two arrests have been made in the double murder of a Moore County couple who were considered a pillar in their community.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest late Tuesday night.

During a Wednesday news conference, Sheriff Fields said Tony Chad Patterson, 42, and Tim Cooper, 45, have been charged with murder and are being held without bond.



The arrests are connected to the killings of 91-year-old DP Black and his wife Mary Lou Black, 86.

According to the sheriff, the killing was not a random act. Officials said Tony Patterson was a former employee of DP Black.

WATCH: Moore County sheriff details arrests made in murder of married couple
Sheriff Fields gives update on arrests made in murder of married couple well-loved in Moore County community.



The investigation has revealed robbery to be the apparent motive in the murder.

The sheriff anticipates more charges.

'They were like parents:' Moore County pastor says slain husband, wife were 'pillars' at church
Reverend Hudson says the church will work to plan a memorial for DP and Mary Lou Black, two major "pillars" in the church and community.



The couple was found dead inside their own home on Roseland Road just outside of Aberdeen on July 9.

Their pastor called them "pillars" in the church. Their friends remembered DP as a successful businessman and loving husband and Mary Lou as the devoted foundation of her family.
