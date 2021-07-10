ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Moore County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an elderly couple was found dead inside an Aberdeen home during a welfare check Friday.
Deputies were asked to conduct a welfare check at a home along the 1600 block of Roseland Road just before 6 p.m.
The shooting victims -- who have not been identified -- 86 and 91-years-old. The two were married.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Elderly couple found dead inside Moore County home during welfare check, deputies say
DOUBLE HOMICIDE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News