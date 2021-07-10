double homicide

Elderly couple found dead inside Moore County home during welfare check, deputies say

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Moore County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an elderly couple was found dead inside an Aberdeen home during a welfare check Friday.

Deputies were asked to conduct a welfare check at a home along the 1600 block of Roseland Road just before 6 p.m.

The shooting victims -- who have not been identified -- 86 and 91-years-old. The two were married.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.

