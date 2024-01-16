Apex shooting suspect, a former Army captain, could face death penalty

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Apex man accused of shooting and killing two of his neighbors faced Judge Ned Mangum for his first appearance at the Wake County Justice Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Harry Hardman, 37, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 37-year-old Gabrielle Raymond and 69-year-old Nancy Taylor on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Chipping Drive in the South Walk Townhomes where Hardman and the two victims lived.

If convicted on those two murder charges, Hardman could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. This case is also eligible for the death penalty. It is unclear whether prosecutors are planning to seek the death penalty,

However, Hardman asked for a court-appointed capital defender during his Tuesday appearance. The attorney the court appoints to him will be prepared to handle a death penalty case.

Hardman is facing an additional charge of animal cruelty for shooting and killing his dog on Monday as well.

He appeared relatively emotionless during Monday's hearing. He only spoke twice, once to confirm his name to the judge and once to thank the judge when his hearing ended.

Hardman is a former Army captain and West Point graduate, serving from 2009 until 2017.

He is being held at the Wake County Jail on no bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 9 a.m.