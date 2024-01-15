2 women shot in Apex neighborhood; suspect in custody

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two women were shot in a neighborhood about a mile south of downtown Apex.

Apex Police Department said it received a call around 3 p.m. about a disturbance near Brussels Drive and Chipping Drive.

While officers were on the way to the neighborhood, the call was upgraded to a shots fired call.

Officers quickly located two women in the area who had been shot multiple times. The two were treated immediately and rushed to the hospital.

Their conditions have not been released.

Officers on scene heard more gunshots. They followed the sound and found a suspect. The suspect was taken into custody.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene around 4 p.m. and saw dozens of police vehicles and a large area roped off with crime scene tape.

Apex Police Department said officers are still investigating the case, but they do not believe there is any ongoing danger to people in the neighborhood.