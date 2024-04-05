Double murder at Franklinton home: 1 man in custody, police say

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were killed at a home in Franklinton on Friday morning.

Franklinton Police Department said it received a call at around 2 a.m. about a crime at a home on Pine Street just off US-1.

When officers arrived, they had a brief standoff with a 30-year-old man at the home. That man, Christian Webster, was later arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators said they found the bodies of two men inside the home. Their identities have not yet been released.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing but they do not believe there is any further threat to the public.