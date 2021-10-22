Arts & Entertainment

Topgolf breaks ground for RTP location

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are never too many places to play golf.

And if you're a golfer in and around the Triangle, you'll soon have yet another option.

Topgolf announced it broke ground Thursday on a location near Research Triangle Park.

The facility will be at I-40 and Page Road, just west of I-540.

It will be a three-story venue with 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays.

Topgolf Raleigh-Durham is expected to open next summer and will employ nearly 400 people.

This will be Topgolf's third North Carolina location, joining two existing venues in Charlotte.
