RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Charter Schools Advisory Board voted late Monday to revoke the charter of the Torchlight Academy.Last year, the Raleigh school was sanctioned for falsifying documents related to its Exceptional Children's Program.Torchlight Academy is one of Raleigh's oldest charter schools and serves 600 elementary and middle school children, the majority of whom are Black and Hispanic.