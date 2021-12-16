Raleigh charter school accused of falsifying records for special education students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of Raleigh's oldest charter schools could soon be forced to shut its doors.
Torchlight Academy serves approximately 600 elementary and middle school students; the majority of whom are Black or Hispanic.
According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, school officials stand accused of falsifying records of some special-education students.
The State Board of Education is scheduled to vote Thursday on if the school will be placed on probation. If it is placed on probation, Torchlight Academy will have 30 days to fix the problems or risk having its charter revoked.
