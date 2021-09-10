Food & Drink

Brand new Trader Joe's opens today in Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The newest Trader Joe's opens in Morrisville on Friday, September 10.

The new store for the popular grocery chain is located in the Park West Village at 951 Morrisville Parkway.

This is the fourth Trader Joe's in the Raleigh-Durham area, and it's the ninth location for the California-based grocer to open in North Carolina.

The store opens at 9 a.m. Friday, but visitors can expect opening day celebrations to continue until the store closes at 9 p.m.

Artwork in the 10,600 square-foot store pays tribute to area landmarks, including Lake Crabtree, the Shiloh Greenway and North Carolina's history of being first in flight.

Trader Joe's said 85 percent of the staff hired for the Park West Village location are locals and more positions remain open. Click here if you're interested in applying.
