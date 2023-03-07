WATCH LIVE

TRAFFIC

Adult, child taken to hospital following serious crash in Raleigh

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 12:00PM
Adult, child taken to hospital following serious crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh is closed this morning from Meadow Wood Boulevard to Six Forks Road due to a serious crash.

The crash involving three cars took place just inside Interstate 440 before you get to Bojangles on Atlantic Ave.

Raleigh police say one adult and child were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Drivers looking for detours should use Wake Forest Road or Capital Boulevard.

