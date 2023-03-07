Internal investigation underway after crash involving Harnett County deputy leaves 2 dead

A 65-year-old man, 64-year-old woman were killed after colliding with a Harnett County deputy who was pursuing another vehicle.

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it is conducting an internal investigation into the crash involving a deputy that left two people dead.

The incident happened Friday just after 2 p.m. on NC Highway 210 at the Ray Road intersection in Spring Lake.

The Highway Patrol said the deputy was engaged in a pursuit on NC 210 south when he collided with a truck driven by Brian Anthony Finch, who was making a turn at the Ray Road intersection.

Finch. 65, and Patricia Finch, 64, of East Gulf Lake, Minnesota, were killed.

"Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with the family of Mr. and Mrs. Finch," Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said in a release. "This is an extremely tragic accident."

The deputy, K. Letarte, a K-9 handler with the Harnett County Sheriff's Office, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is recuperating at home, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The sheriff's office added that "many facts and circumstances are still unclear about this incident" but the early stage of the investigation indicates that Letarte was attempting to make a traffic stop on a vehicle. The Highway Patrol is investigating and the sheriff's office said its review is to determine whether policy was being adhered to by Letarte.

Letarte, 36, has worked for the sheriff's office since July 2017. He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

