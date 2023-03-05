WATCH LIVE

4 dead, 2 injured in Cumberland County crash

Sunday, March 5, 2023 9:13PM
WADE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash in Cumberland County Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hayfield Road and US Highway 13 (Goldsboro Road). According to officials, driver of a SUV did not stop for a stop sign and was hit by an 18 wheeler truck.

Officials said four people from the SUV were pronounced dead on scene, One passenger from the SUV and the driver of the 18 wheeler were taken to the hospital.

US Highway 13 (Goldsboro) is closed for investigation.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

