1 dead in first of two wrecks on stretch of I-85 southbound in Durham

Serious crash snarls I-85 traffic in Durham. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in Durham near the Cole Mill Road Exit on Friday.

The fatal crash happened in the earlier of two wrecks to plague the stretch of I-85 near Cole Mill Road, where the left lane remains closed because of a later crash.

The first crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Durham Police said a southbound 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV driven by Alexander Malykin, 42, of Durham crashed into the back of a southbound tractor-trailer driven by Daniel Blythe, 45, of Murfreesboro.

1 killed in I-40 wreck near downtown Raleigh
A deadly wreck on I-40 at South Saunders Street near downtown Raleigh has traffic shut down in the area, according to Raleigh Police.


Both vehicles were in the far right lane when the collision happened.

Malykin was taken to the hospital, where he died. Blythe was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash, according to investigators. No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

The left lane of I-85 South remains closed because of a second crash in the area.

It wasn't immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or the extent of any injuries.

Motorists are advised to take Exit 174A to US-15/501 South. Continue on US-15/501 South to Exit 108C (NC-147 North). Continue on NC-147 North to re-access I-85 South.
