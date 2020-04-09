Traffic

2 killed in crash on I-40 near HWY 70 in Garner, eastbound lanes closed

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were killed in a crash on eastbound I-40 near Highway 70 early Thursday morning.

All eastbound lanes of the highway are closed as investigators work to clear the road.

Drivers can take NC 50 or NC 42 as an alternate route.

Westbound traffic is moving slowly in the area as well.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this crash. Stay tuned for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficgarnerfatal crashi 40
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Durham father stabs mother, takes 2-year-old: Police
LATEST: Cumberland, Durham counties report new COVID-19 cases
Civil rights group file lawsuit to stop the spread of COVID-19 in NC prisons
Wake Forest woman uses decades-old wedding dress to encourage donating
Durham Freeway closed after serious crash
Storms could return Thursday morning
Nearly 90 COVID-19 cases concentrated at 2 NC care facilities
Show More
Deputies suspend search for missing person at Falls Lake
Do something for your community and fight boredom: fill out census
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus
RTP company gets FDA approval for COVID-19 antibody test
Earn extra money by using these cashback websites, apps
More TOP STORIES News