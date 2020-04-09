2 killed in crash on I-40 near HWY 70 in Garner, eastbound lanes closed

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were killed in a crash on eastbound I-40 near Highway 70 early Thursday morning.All eastbound lanes of the highway are closed as investigators work to clear the road.Drivers can take NC 50 or NC 42 as an alternate route.Westbound traffic is moving slowly in the area as well.ABC11 is working to learn more about this crash. Stay tuned for updates.