23-year-old woman killed in crash on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 23-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Fayetteville.The incident around 3:15 p.m. Thursday between Marshtree Lane and Prestige Boulevard.Police officers said Destiny Samuels-McDougald was driving along Cliffdale Road when she crossed over the center median and hit a car driven by 26-year-olf Tinequea ONeal head-on.The result of that crash caused ONeal's car to collide with another car driven by 26-year-old Javante Lynn.Samuels-McDougald was pronounced dead at the scene.ONeal and a 4-year-old were taken to UNC Hospital Chapel Hill in serious but stable condition. A 6-year-old in the car was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is listed in good condition.Lynn was taken to the hospital, treated and released.