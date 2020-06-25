4 arrested after demonstrators block road in front of Durham police headquarters

A Black Lives Matter flag was seen flying over a 'Be Prepared to Stop' sign at the intersection of Main Street and Commerce and Elizabeth Streets. Demonstrators have been in front of the headquarters for several days. A handful of tents were on the sidewalk in front of the station.
Traffic cones and wooden pallets were put up on opposite sides of the intersection.
Durham Police Chief Cerelyn Davis released a statement on the situation.
"The Durham Police Department is respectful of those who wish to exercise their First Amendment Rights and peacefully protest. However, those privileges must be exercised while ensuring the highest level of public safety is afforded to our entire community. Blocking and impeding the flow of traffic with permanent structures in the public right of way is unacceptable, and interferes with the commuting public at large."
BREAKING: Demonstrators have blocked off Main st. in front of Durham Police HQ. We're working now to talk with them and hear their message. @ABC11_WTVD #abc11— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) June 25, 2020
According to a release from Durham Police Department, Deonte Moses, Matthew Helton, Sheddrick Gibbs and Matthew Butler were arrested and charged with impeding the flow of traffic and resisting, delaying or obstructing a law enforcement officer.
ABC11 has reached out to the demonstrators for comment as well as Durham police. We're working to learn more about this story.
