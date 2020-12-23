Traffic

At least 1 dead in crash on I-40 near airport; use caution when traveling through the area

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Wake County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. near North Harrison Avenue.

As of 9:24 p.m., all lanes of I-40 have reopened near Raleigh, near Exit 287. However, two miles of congestion remains on I-40 East.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

The State Highway Patrol said at least one person died.
