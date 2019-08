EMBED >More News Videos Raw video: Crash involving car, dump truck on NC 54.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Highway Patrol is investigating what troopers called a "bad accident" at NC 54 and Stanford Road on Friday in Orange County.The wreck involved a passenger vehicle and a dump truck and happened shortly after 4 p.m. on NC 54 westbound near Chapel Hill.The road is closed at Stanford Road while emergency workers investigate and clear the scene.No other details were immediately available.An ABC11 crew is at the scene gathering more information.