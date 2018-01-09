Five-car wreck on I-85 N slows traffic in northeast Durham

DURHAM (WTVD) --Drivers taking I-85 North Tuesday morning hit slight traffic after a five-car accident.
According to Durham police, the incident happened before 8 a.m. on I-85 North between North Duke Street and North Roxboro Street.
Officers on scene said everyone involved was out of their vehicles and doing okay.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Chopper 11HD was over the scene around 8 a.m. when traffic seemed to be picking back up.
Authorities have yet to release the cause of the crash.