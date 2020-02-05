Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Gas leak causes closure on Cary Parkway

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A gas leak has closed down a section of southeast Cary Parkway at Kildaire Farm Road.

A traffic pattern shift is in effect as work is being done to fix the leak.

Crews were seen working with several lanes expected to be closed for much of the morning. The closure is next to the Trader Joe's grocery store.



Drivers can take Maynard Road as a detour.

For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) on Twitter.
