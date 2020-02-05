Current Triangle traffic: Gas leak causes closure on Cary Parkway

A traffic pattern shift is in effect as work is being done to fix the leak.
Crews were seen working with several lanes expected to be closed for much of the morning. The closure is next to the Trader Joe's grocery store.
CARY PARKWAY REMAINS CLOSED FROM KILDAIRE TO HIGH MEADOW THROUGH THIS MORNING. #ABC11 #TRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/D4rACPcy98— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) February 5, 2020
Drivers can take Maynard Road as a detour.
