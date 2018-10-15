Here are the regulations Raleigh leaders are proposing for Bird scooters

No more than 1500 scooters in the city, 20 percent of them must be stationed in low-income neighborhoods.

Scooters must be relocated and rebalanced daily, and a 24-hour customer service line to report safety concerns, maintenance issues or complaints.

Loading zones, bus stops and crosswalks are among the restrictions, including no more than four scooters parked on a street block.

All scooters would have to be removed from the public right of way by 10 p.m.

And no more kids riding scooters. Under the proposed regulation users must be 18.

New rules of the road for the City of Raleigh?The city is laying out their plan to regulate hundreds of scooters already zipping across roads and sidewalks.Right now, Raleigh has about 1,300 scooters. Back in July, the city started with less than 200.On Tuesday, city leaders will discuss whether they should stay or go. And if they stay, how they should be regulated.Chad Bryant lives downtown and says his daily routine now is using Bird's electric scooters.Bryant and riders like him are petitioning city council expressing their desire to ride without limitations."I've emailed every single one of them," Bryant said.But not everyone believes the scooters should set up without regulations."As a driver, I think it's a little bit dangerous," said Scott Conklin. "They are fun to ride. They are inexpensive. But on the other hand, to have a functioning downtown that's not all over the place, you need some rules in place."Scooters would have to clearly display the message "no riding on the sidewalk" and meet local, state and federal safety and registration standards.Bird says it will work with the city to build a policy that works for everyone.Its statement said in part:The meeting is Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.The council could vote to approve the regulations which would last one year, or until scooter companies could develop some self-policing measures.Or the council could decide to ban these devices until further review.