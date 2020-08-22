WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-car crash that happened Friday night.
The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Raleigh police said a car was going the wrong way along I-40. The crash closed all lanes near Exit 287 (North Harrison Avenue).
All lanes reopened early Saturday morning.
According to Raleigh police, the crash was fatal and involved three cars.
Investigation underway after multi-car I-40 W wrong-way crash near Harrison Ave
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News