Investigation underway after multi-car I-40 W wrong-way crash near Harrison Ave

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-car crash that happened Friday night.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Raleigh police said a car was going the wrong way along I-40. The crash closed all lanes near Exit 287 (North Harrison Avenue).

All lanes reopened early Saturday morning.

According to Raleigh police, the crash was fatal and involved three cars.
