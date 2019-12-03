Traffic

SUV crashes into trailer parked partly on road in Fayetteville; 1 killed, 3 injured including children

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police officers are at the scene of a deadly wreck in Fayetteville on Tuesday.

Fayetteville Police Department said the accident happened on Raeford Road near Pinewood Terrace. The driver of an SUV crashed into the back of a parked construction trailer near a construction site at the future I-295 interchange. The trailer was parked partly on the road.

A man in the passenger seat of the SUV died. He has not yet been identified. The driver, a woman, was taken to the hospital along with two children, one of which is an infant.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 10 a.m. An investigation is ongoing.
