Man hit, killed while changing flat tire on I-40 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was hit and killed while changing his tire on the side of Interstate 40 on Monday morning.North Carolina State Highway Patrol said DeShawn Perry, 33, was hit and killed around 3:30 a.m. near where I-40 and I-85 split in Orange County.Investigators believe Perry pulled over after his tire went flat. Troopers believe he was hit shortly after he repaired his flat tire, while he was gathering his tools to get back on his way.SHP said the driver who hit Perry did not stop. The case is being investigated as a hit-and-run.No vehicle description has been released.