Man seen running through traffic on I-40 carjacked taxi earlier in the day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bizarre sequence of events Wednesday began with a man carjacking a taxi and ended with him running down Interstate 40.

An ABC11 crew saw the man get out of the stolen taxi and start running past vehicles and shutting down I-40 near Aviation Parkway.

The man's antics forced all westbound lanes had to be closed during rush hour.

The owner of the taxi said he received calls about one of his taxis--the stolen one--"driving crazy" and getting into a crash.

Eventually, other drivers helped a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper corral and arrest the man.
