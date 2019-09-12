Person died while in police custody in Fayetteville

.@FayettevillePD say they are investigating an in-custody death on Ramsey Street. They say the road will be reopened fairly soon—hopefully before the morning commute. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/glcr76E5d5 — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) September 12, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person died while in the custody of Fayetteville Police Department early Thursday morning.Officers are still investigating what happened and have not released any further details about what happened.However, ABC11 crews said a police chase appeared to come to an end on Ramsey Street and the person being chased collapsed in the road near Webb Street.Police officers closed Ramsey Street at Webb Street Thursday morning to investigate.Stay with ABC11 as we work to learn the name of the person who died and figure out how it happened.