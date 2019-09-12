Traffic

Person died while in police custody in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person died while in the custody of Fayetteville Police Department early Thursday morning.

Officers are still investigating what happened and have not released any further details about what happened.

However, ABC11 crews said a police chase appeared to come to an end on Ramsey Street and the person being chased collapsed in the road near Webb Street.



Police officers closed Ramsey Street at Webb Street Thursday morning to investigate.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to learn the name of the person who died and figure out how it happened.
