TRAFFIC

Victim ID'd in fatal I-40 crash involving concrete truck in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Victim ID'd in fatal I-40 crash involving cement truck in Raleigh (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A deadly multi-car wreck on I-40 at South Saunders Street near downtown Raleigh on Friday had traffic shut down in the area for most of Friday evening, according to Raleigh Police.

Raleigh police told ABC11 one person died in the wreck, which happened shortly before 5 p.m.

A concrete truck and five other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Three lanes were closed for six hours at the Lake Wheeler Road exit.

Deadly day on I-85 in Durham
The fatal crash happened in the earlier of two wrecks to plague the stretch of I-85 near Cole Mill Road, where the left lane remains closed because of a later crash.

The lanes reopened shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say Austin Dale Webster of Pittsboro died after his 2005 Ford SUV was hit from behind by the concrete truck.

Raleigh Police officers arrested and charged the driver of the concrete truck, Giovanni Bilotta, 33, with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

Two others were also injured in the crash.

Julisa Brown, 25, who was driving a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer and Nereida Tapia-Guzman, 18, who was driving a 2009 Honda CRV, were injured and taken to WakeMed.

There were two other vehicles involved in the crash as well, but their drivers were not hurt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficraleigh newstraffic fatalitiesRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
1 dead in first of two wrecks on stretch of I-85 southbound in Durham
At public forum, Spring Lake voices displeasure with NCDOT road project
Creedmoor Road reopens; 3 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash
Commuters fed up with Davis Drive road project in RTP
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man injured after lightning strikes near him in Wake Co.
Robbery attempt mistaken for shooting at South Texas mall
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Moore County
Hoke County family plans lawsuit after dog viciously attacked
NJ man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death
First responders rescue young deer from massive Carr Fire zone
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Meet the Raleigh native who is Cam Newton's right-hand man
Show More
Polar bear killed after attacking cruise line employee
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
American Airlines to include free carry-on luggage with 'basic economy' tickets
Suspects in recent CVS armed robberies arrested in Greensboro
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
More News