Woman hit, killed after her car broke down on Miami Boulevard in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman whose car broke down overnight in Durham died when an SUV hit her, according to Durham Police Department.Durham officers closed Miami Boulevard between Lumley Road and Methodist Street around 3:30 a.m. to investigate.They found a woman's body in the area and determined she was hit and killed after her car broke down.Later, officers found an apparent second victim, a man, wandering near the two wrecked vehicles. He was taken to Duke Hospital in critical condition.Miami Boulevard remains closed.