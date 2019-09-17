Traffic

Woman hit, killed after her car broke down on Miami Boulevard in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman whose car broke down overnight in Durham died when an SUV hit her, according to Durham Police Department.

Durham officers closed Miami Boulevard between Lumley Road and Methodist Street around 3:30 a.m. to investigate.

They found a woman's body in the area and determined she was hit and killed after her car broke down.



Later, officers found an apparent second victim, a man, wandering near the two wrecked vehicles. He was taken to Duke Hospital in critical condition.

Miami Boulevard remains closed.
