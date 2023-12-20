Travel Town Museum is a beloved destination for generations of railroad and train enthusiasts

Much beloved, Travel Town Museum in Griffith Park preserves vintage trains and keeps railroad history alive for the enjoyment of train enthusiasts young and old. Travel Town Museum in Griffith Park is a destination for train and railroad enthusiasts young and old.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Founded by a Griffith Park employee named Charley Atkins in 1952, Travel Town Museum welcomes thousands of train and railroad enthusiasts each year.

"Atkins asked all of the major railroads to donate locomotives and cars so that the children of Los Angeles can come and explore them," said Nancy Gneier, Executive Director of Travel Town Museum Foundation. "The collection is very important to American history."

"To be able to bring my kids here to walk on tracks, to see the trains that the have, it's amazing that they have something like this because their not like this no more," said guest Anthony Casas of San Bernardino.

For more information, go to: https://traveltown.org/