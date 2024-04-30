Grammy Museum's newest exhibit features K-Pop music stars Ateez and Xikers

K-Pop music continues its rise on the global music scene, and the Grammy Museum showcasing two of its star bands, Ateez and Xikers.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- The Grammy Museum unveiled a new exhibit dedicated to K-pop starring the popular bands Xikers and Ateez. Ateez is the first K-Pop boy band to perform at the Cochella Music Festival. The exhibit features an array of memorabilia, including stage costumes.

"This is really the launch of what will be a two year program celebrating K-Pop," said Jasen Emmons, Chief Curator of the Grammy Musuem.

"Seeing the growth of K-Pop in the U.S. is inspirational," said Kim Kyu Wook, CEO of KQ Entertainment, the music label behind the success of Ateez and Xikers. "And it makes me truly see that music has no language, no boundaries, or barriers."