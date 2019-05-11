NASA astronaut speaks to NC State grads from outer space

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State graduates received out of this world advice when NASA astronaut Christina Koch spoke to them from the International Space Station.
Koch, a three-time graduate of NC State with Bachelor's Degrees in Physics and Electrical Engineering and a Master's in Electrical Engineering, spoke to students and families gathered at Reynolds Coliseum for the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering commencement ceremony.
"Don't think there's just one way to accomplish your dreams or a set of boxes you have to check through life," Koch told the graduates. "Live your life according to your interests and passions."
Koch arrived on the ISS in March.
Preparation for her mission included nearly six years of training after being selected to be one of NASA's eight astronauts in the Class of 2013.
The training included becoming become fluent in Russian so she could communicate with the cosmonauts on the ISS.
She is on pace to set the record for the longest space flight by a woman.
Koch inspired the new grads with personal wisdom that helped guide her own career path.
"Pursue what makes you happy and let that be the driving force to what gives your life meaning," said Koch.
