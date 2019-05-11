Travel

NASA astronaut speaks to NC State grads from outer space

EMBED <>More Videos

NC State graduates received out of this world advice when NASA astronaut Christina Koch spoke to them from the International Space Station.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State graduates received out of this world advice when NASA astronaut Christina Koch spoke to them from the International Space Station.

Koch, a three-time graduate of NC State with Bachelor's Degrees in Physics and Electrical Engineering and a Master's in Electrical Engineering, spoke to students and families gathered at Reynolds Coliseum for the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering commencement ceremony.

"Don't think there's just one way to accomplish your dreams or a set of boxes you have to check through life," Koch told the graduates. "Live your life according to your interests and passions."

Koch arrived on the ISS in March.

Preparation for her mission included nearly six years of training after being selected to be one of NASA's eight astronauts in the Class of 2013.

The training included becoming become fluent in Russian so she could communicate with the cosmonauts on the ISS.

She is on pace to set the record for the longest space flight by a woman.

Koch inspired the new grads with personal wisdom that helped guide her own career path.

"Pursue what makes you happy and let that be the driving force to what gives your life meaning," said Koch.

Click here to watch her speech.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelraleighgraduationastronautinternational space station
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chef Ashley Christensen talks about future restaurants after big win
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
Johnston Co. teacher provokes controversy with Holocaust lesson plan
Mom of missing Maleah Davis makes bombshell allegations
Weekend storms will likely impact graduation, Mother's Day plans
Mike's Pastry in Boston is full of treats -- and Canes fans
Durham seeks to expand housing opportunities with loans for developers
Show More
Wake County couple celebrate first Mother's Day after adopting baby boy
This NC tree is at least 2,624 years old
Military spouses honored with giveaway ahead of Mother's Day
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight leaving RDU
Woman accused of statutory rape of 15-year-old in Wayne County
More TOP STORIES News