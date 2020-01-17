Delta adds new round-trip flight to Miami at RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham passengers craving a summer getaway will soon be able to fly directly to a beach-front hotspot.
In a news release, Delta announced a new round-trip flight between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Miami International Airport.
The new flights will start this summer, but passengers can start planning their Miami vacations on Saturday when tickets will go on sale. To celebrate the new flights, Delta will offer discounted fares on specific travel days.
Delta said RDU is the airline's biggest non-hub airport. The airline flies to 30 destinations from Raleigh-Durham and operates 80 flights per day from the airport.
RDU set its all-time passenger record in 2019 with more than 14.2 million passengers moving through the airport, according to a news release.
RDU said 600,000 of those passengers traveled in December alone.
The airport added 23 new non-stop flights across all airlines in 2019.
