RDU releases renderings of future $500M parking deck, rental car facility

By Ashley Moran
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Major improvements are coming to Raleigh International Airport, but they won't be finished for another 5-7 years.

RDU released renderings showing what a $500 million investment will bring to the parking, pickup, dropoff and rental car experience at the airport.

RDU's Consolidated Rental Car Facility (CONRAC) and Ground Transportation Center are a part of Vision 2040, a 25-year "flight plan for the future." RDU is integral to the Triangle region as it contributes $8.5 billion annually to the economy. Vision 2040 is a $2 billion program that aims to elevate the experience of travelers as well as bring RDU up to par with airports in bigger cities like Atlanta.



The plan for CONRAC includes a six-story garage that will provide space for alternative vehicles including electric cars. The development will also house all of the rental car companies, giving passengers access to taxis, limos, rideshares and hotel shuttles all in the new Ground Transportation Center.

CONRAC and the Ground Transportation Center will sit between Terminals 1 and 2.

John Brantley Boulevard will be adjusted to allow for an underground tunnel and an elevated walkway.
