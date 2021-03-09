Reopening California

Disney says it plans to reopen its California theme parks with limited capacity by late April

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disney CEO Bob Chapek says the company plans to reopen its California theme parks, Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park, with limited capacity by late April.

This comes after state health officials said it would allow certain outdoor activities to resume with capacity restrictions, including the reopening of theme parks, as early as April 1. The loosening of those restrictions was prompted by improving COVID-19 trends across the state.

A more specific reopening date for the parks was not provided, though Chapek added that it'll take some time get the parks ready for guests.

"...This includes recalling more than 10,000 furloughed Cast and retraining them to be able to operate according to the State of California's new requirements. I am pleased to say the response has been great thus far, our Cast Members are excited to get back to work. And this is also good news for the Anaheim community, which depends on Disneyland for jobs and business generated by visitors," he said Tuesday.

Under the state's new guidelines, theme parks may open at 15% capacity when their respective counties enter the state's red tier designation, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California Health and Human Services.

EMBED More News Videos

California will allow certain outdoor activities to resume with capacity restrictions, including the reopening of theme parks, on April 1, health officials announced.



The limited reopening would not include indoor rides, Ghaly said, and theme parks initially would only be open to California residents.

Under the new guidelines, there will be both a building capacity limitation and a time limitation. A ride that takes place indoors or goes into a building for a brief period of time may open if it meets both of these requirements.

Indoor dining will continue to be banned for the time being.

'A Touch of Disney' experience coming to Disney California Adventure Park
EMBED More News Videos

The limited-capacity ticketed event will offer fan-favorite food and drinks from around the Disneyland Resort as well as unique photo locations around the park



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltheme parksocial distancingcoronavirus californiadisneydisneylandcoronavirus pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
CA issues reopening guidelines for Disneyland after monthslong closures
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
Bay Area hair salon to shut down after Speaker Pelosi's visit
SF salon owner denies she 'set up' Pelosi, demands apology
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
LIVE: Gov. Cooper gives update on NC's COVID-19 response
NC gas prices the most expensive they've been since April 2019
Johnston County Schools to allow traditional graduations, senior proms
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
Lawsuit filed after DMV stops allowing Confederate flag
Show More
Stimulus update: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
CA boy, 8, called hero after saving little sister from drowning
Woman shot man breaking into her Durham home, police say
Texas mom of 5 fighting COVID-19 after giving birth
Jury selection begins in trial of ex-cop in George Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News