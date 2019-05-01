Frontier Airlines adds 8 non-stop destinations from RDU

RALEIGH (RDU) to/from ALBANY (ALB)





RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The fastest growing airline at RDU is launching flights this week to eight new destinations. Frontier Airlines will now fly to 32 non-stop destinations from RDU, more than any other airline.The new destinations are Albany International Airport (ALB), Boston Logan Internationational Airport (BOS), Columbus, OH (CMH), Hartford, CT (BDL), Islip - Long Island, NY (ISP), Jacksonville, FL (JAX), Philadelphia (PHL) and Tampa (TPA).Frontier is offering fares as low as $29 at FlyFrontier.com."We are excited to launch eight new destinations for our customers," said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President, Commercial for Frontier Airlines. "Frontier is always looking for ways to make travel easier and more affordable, and with more destinations from RDU than any other airline, we're sure there's one for every traveler in the region."Frontier says it offers various fare structures including a la carte and bundled fares called the WORKS that include refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, assigned seats, waived change fees, and priority boarding.Raleigh travel agent Rob Stern, of RobPlansYourTrip.com, offers advice about Frontier."They are a good airline for those who could not fly otherwise especially if the price is the most important factor," said Stern. "The seats are less comfortable than most airlines. Smart travelers need to plan ahead and know their fee structure before they buy."The RDU Airport Authority says Frontier's expansion is great for the flying public."RDU is excited to partner with Frontier to introduce eight new low-cost options," RDU President and CEO Michael Landguth said. "We hope Frontier will continue building out its service map to bring more affordable options to our customers."Frontier says it flies the youngest fleet in the industry.Here is a summary of the new service:Frequency: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday