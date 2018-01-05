TRAVEL

Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman on Spirit Airlines flight

Prabhu Ramamoorthy, 34. (Wayne County Sheriff's Office )

WARNING: GRAPHIC DETAILS
DETROIT --
A man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was sleeping on a January 3 Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Detroit, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

According to the complaint, 34-year-old Prabhu Ramamoorthy reportedly unbuttoned the 22-year-old victim's shirt and stuck his hand in her pants while she was asleep against the plane's window.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The victim said she woke up to Ramamoorthy penetrating her with his fingers and reported the incident immediately to the flight attendants, the complaint read.

Ramamoorthy was reportedly taken into custody at the Wayne County Airport Authority and, according to court documents, later stated to an agent that he "might have" undone the victim's bra and cupped her breast over her clothes. He also allegedly said that he tried to put his finger in her vagina, according to the federal complaint.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelair travelsexual assaultairlineu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Multiple reports of stingray stings at NC beach
Frontier Airlines flight diverted to RDU because of unknown odor in cabin
Delta looking to hire 1,000 flight attendants
More Travel
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News