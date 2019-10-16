Meet 'Mo,' North Carolina's first dog travel agent

North Carolina now has an official canine travel ambassador who is on the prowl for the most dog-friendly destinations and attractions across the state.
"Mo," a rescue dog from Charlotte, has been hired by Visit North Carolina to provide travel advice from a dog's viewpoint.
Mo won a statewide contest and will receive a travel stipend to take four trips to visit the mountains, the coast, and state parks, and will receive a GoPro camera to chronicle her adventures.
"Visit North Carolina is thrilled to welcome Mo to our pack," said Wit Tuttell, executive director of Visit North Carolina in a statement. "Nearly half of all dog owners now travel with their pets, and Mo will be an effective resource for finding the most welcoming hotels, campgrounds, parks and trails, breweries, restaurants, bakeries and other places that cater to tail-waggers."
Visit NC said Mo beat out 500 other dogs that submitted videos and written applications for the contest.
During her travels, Mo will deliver her reports on DogTravelAgent.com.
You can also look for her social media posts on the Visit NC Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Youtube accounts.
"Our goal is to make North Carolina the first place that comes to mind for travel with dogs, and we're confident Mo is the key to making this happen," Tuttell said.
Visit North Carolina is the state's leading travel promoter. It reports domestic travelers to North Carolina spent $25.3 billion in 2018.
