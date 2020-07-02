Planning on visiting Myrtle Beach anytime soon? Prepare to wear a face mask

Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted on Thursday afternoon to enact a face-covering ordinance for both residents and visitors, ABC-affiliate WPDE reports. The decision comes just before the Fourth of July holiday weekend as the city prepares to see an uptick in tourists.
The ordinance requires the following:
- All customers are required to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any retail establishment or food-service establishment.
- All customers are required to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed common areas of any overnight accommodations establishments.
- All retail food-service and overnight accommodations establishments shall require staff to wear, and those staff shall wear, face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and areas in which interactions with other staff are likely in which social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed.
Read the ordinance in its entirety here.
The rule goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday and will remain in effect for 67 days, or until rescinded, or until the expiration of the Declaration of Civil Emergency, whichever is first.
The popular tourist destination has been at the center of a COVID-19 outbreak after many people have tested positive after visiting Myrtle Beach. Most recently, nearly 100 teens from the Washington D.C. area tested positive for COVID-19 after a Myrtle Beach trip.
In an interview with WPDE, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said she is not blaming tourists, but she wants to see everyone, including residents, social distance and wear a mask.