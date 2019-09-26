RDU ranks 5th in "large" airports, according to study

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International is getting major accolades.It's on pace for record growth and JD Power ranks it as the fifth-best airport in the country for one of its size.It placed behind Portland, Dallas Love Field, Tampa and John Wayne Airport in Orange County.The annual "North American Airport Satisfaction Study" from JD Power looks at customer feedback in categories like airport accessibility, baggage check-in, security checkpoints, food and beverage and terminal facilities.The airport moved from a medium-size airport to its current 'large' size because of record growth."We had nearly 10 percent growth from 2018 to 2019 and this year we're expecting 10 percent more growth," said Crystal Feldman, vice president of communications at RDU. "We're always looking to improve our services. We have a master plan to show how we can grow smart and accommodate the Triangle's growth."JD Power characterizes a large airport as one with 10 to 31.5 million passengers per year."The artwork and everything that's in here is great," said Greg Black, who's from Houston. "I was just checking out the mural that was on the wall and thought that was really neat. It's really classy here.""Security is amazing," Ben Adelson, a North Raleigh resident said. "If you look at security, even at rush hour, you get through in ten minutes. If you go to LaGuardia, it's horrible. I can say LAX is the worst and that's where I'm from."The study takes into account the entire airport experience starting from when the passengers drive into the airport to then they get off the plane.RDU has recently put up new signs to show which airlines are housed in which terminal. They're also getting rid of a restaurant before airport security and expanding the security checkpoint.