Spirit Airlines comes to RDU, announces non-stop flights to 7 cities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Spirit Airlines is coming to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
The budget airline will offer daily, non-stop service to seven cities starting on May 2.
In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the airport announced the partnership and flight routes.
ANNOUNCEMENT: We’re excited to welcome @SpiritAirlines to #TeamRDU, with daily, year-round nonstop service to seven destinations beginning May 2. pic.twitter.com/U2MoiGo9eQ— RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) January 15, 2019
Starting on May 2, Spirit will offer nonstop service to the following destinations:
According to RDU, the flights will either be on the 145-seat Airbus A319 or the 182-seat Airbus A320.
Spirit is the 10th carrier to serve RDU travelers.
