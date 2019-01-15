Spirit Airlines comes to RDU, announces non-stop flights to 7 cities

ANNOUNCEMENT: We’re excited to welcome @SpiritAirlines to #TeamRDU, with daily, year-round nonstop service to seven destinations beginning May 2. pic.twitter.com/U2MoiGo9eQ — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) January 15, 2019

New Orleans

Orlando

Fort Lauderdale

Baltimore/Washington D.C.

Chicago/O'Hare

Detroit

Boston

Spirit Airlines is coming to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.The budget airline will offer daily, non-stop service to seven cities starting on May 2.In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the airport announced the partnership and flight routes.Starting on May 2, Spirit will offer nonstop service to the following destinations:According to RDU, the flights will either be on the 145-seat Airbus A319 or the 182-seat Airbus A320.Spirit is the 10th carrier to serve RDU travelers.