Troopers will be stationed every 20 miles along I-40 for Thanksgiving week travel

Plan Ahead - Expect delays and plan to use alternate routes

Reduce Speed - Speeding is still the leading cause of traffic collisions

Increase Following Distances - A two-second lead time among vehicles is encouraged

Avoid Distracted Driving - Driver focus should be solely on driving

Never Drive Impaired - Plan ahead; designate a sober driver, us a taxi or contact a ride service

Lane Clearance - If involved in a collision without injury, remove vehicles to shoulder

With Thanksgiving week being one of the busiest holidays for travel, the State Highway Patrol will beef up its presence to monitor driver behavior."Thanksgiving is a time for loved ones to once again unite together", said Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. "Our mission is simple; reduce needless collisions in hopes of reporting zero fatalities statewide."The NCSHP is aligning with IACP's Drive to Zero/Drive to Save Lives initiative and will participate in theThanksgiving I-40 Challenge, a joint operation among seven other states along the Interstate 40 corridor.The campaign will take place on the busiest travel days of the holiday, beginning Wednesday, November 21 through Sunday, November 25. During that time, troopers will be placed every 20 miles along I-40.The Highway Patrol offers some tips for safe and responsible travel during the holiday weekend.Motorists can also assist by contacting *HP if they observe impaired or reckless driving.