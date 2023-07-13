FDA gives $50M to Duke, UNC to establish world-class public health research center

Duke and North Carolina are teaming up to do research with the Food and Drug Administration.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke and North Carolina are teaming up to do research with the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA announced it would be giving the universities $50 million over the next five years to establish the Research Triangle Center of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation (CERSI).

The research will be lead by doctors and professors at Duke and UNC. Students from those two universities, as well as NC State and NC Central, will work with FDA scientists on cutting-edge scientific research.

Triangle CERSI will be the newest of five such research centers in the United States.

"The Triangle CERSI is a significant opportunity for our scholarly communities to curate and direct our intelligence towards addressing an important societal need for proficient and efficient regulatory approval and oversight," Duke University Ph.D. Ehsan Samei said.

Duke Health said the center will provide research that could help shorten the time it takes to develop drugs and devices to improve pubic health.

"The Triangle CERSI will equip the FDA with tools to overcome the challenges of the 21st century drug and device development process in order to rapidly advance public health interests," Duke University Ph.D. Susan Halabi said.