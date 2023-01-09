Triangle cultural arts gallery host its 4th annual 'Celebrating Culture' art show.

The Triangle Cultural Art Gallery is hosting its 4th annual 'Celebrating Culture' art show in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle Cultural Art Gallery is hosting its 4th annual 'Celebrating Culture' art show in Raleigh.

The family owned gallery opened in 2018. They host the diverse exhibition as a celebration of rich culture heritage in the Triangle and beyond showcasing a variety of art forms and styles by different artist.

"A lot of artists of culture are only shown throughout black history month, Hispanic Heritage month, and we're here to put them on display out front at all times of the year so that they have an on going voice in their community," Lead art director Ashley Franklin said.

The gallery will host its exhibition until January 29th. For more information, visit their website.