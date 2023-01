Toll rate goes up for Triangle Expressway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The annual toll rate increase for Triangle Expressway will take effect.

For NC Quick Pass customers with a transponder traveling the full length of the expressway, the cost will increase nine cents to $3.80.

That's just under a 2.5% increase.

Toll revenue is used to help fund the construction of future projects as well as overall road maintenance including repairs, mowing and winter weather response.