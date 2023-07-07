Freedom Ride Rescue receives the July Triangle NC Cares Award

Freedom Ride Rescue is a NC foster-based network that helps all types of dogs find their forever home. They just recently pulled their 2,000th dog!

Freedom Ride Rescue is a NC foster-based network that helps all types of dogs find their forever home. They just recently pulled their 2,000th dog and are receiving the Triangle NC Cares Award for July, supported by the Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers.

Rescue Ride Rescue

Freedom Ride Rescue brings together individuals who share a love for dogs and a dream to see a no-kill state. Our foster-based network is in the Raleigh/Clayton, NC, area. We bring in dogs of all ages, sizes, and breed mixes. We help to rehabilitate these animals - providing security, love, medical, and behavioral training as needed - until they can be adopted to their "fur-ever" homes.

ABC11 Together has been proud to be in partnership with Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers in supporting Triangle NC Cares. The monthly awards have been given since 2019 to non-profits in the Triangle area that are making a huge impact on the community. To nominate an organization or learn more visit: riccilawnc.com/community.