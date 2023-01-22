Triangle Restaurant Week kicks off 15 year celebration of culinary excellence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People who enjoy going out to eat ultimately support those who prepare and serve food. That's why organizers of Triangle Restaurant Week hope for visits by all kinds of potential patrons, from those who consider themselves casual diners to others active on social media and posting shots of memorable meals.

The restaurant week's website is a good place to start searching for familiar fare, or unfamiliar dishes that look good. Choices include restaurants that specialize in regional, international and specialty dishes, along with contact info.

It's apparently designed to make you hungry and curious about what's available during the week ahead.

Participating restaurants charge $15 for a three course lunch. For those who prefer a later meal, it's $25 to $50 for a two or three course dinner.

The prices are for each person if you're not eating alone, and don't include the cost of beverages, tax or gratuities.

Organizers said you do not need reservations, tickets or passes to participate. They want more people to help them celebrate "15 years of culinary excellence" while boosting the bottom lines of participating restaurants.

You can find information about all the participating restaurants, along with video and profiles here.