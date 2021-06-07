Triangle Restaurant Week kicks off with fewer participants this year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's Triangle Restaurant Week but fewer restaurants are participating this year.It's usually one of the largest foodie events in the Southeast but it's looking different right now because of the pandemic.Triangle Restaurant Week Founder Damon Butler said participation is down 50 percent because of staffing shortages."These new obstacles the eateries are facing makes it even more important to support our local restaurants," said Butler. "We are very excited to be able to offer a summer version since many people look forward to this yearly event."Restaurants are also dealing with a hike in meat prices -- the items costing 20 to 40 percent more.Some places aren't even open again seven days a week.Staff at Parkside Restaurant says they are still closed Mondays and Tuesdays because of the pandemic.NoFo at the Pig sent an email to customers with their pre-fixed menu options and explained they too are closed for dinner Tuesdays and Wednesdays due to the labor shortage.The culinary event can be a huge boost for business.Vivace in North Hills is hoping the event will stimulate sales and they will see new faces."I am excited, just ready to get back into it," said assistant manager Kyle Shultz. "Our kitchen is excited to try new things. We're looking forward to kind of bringing new people out here and give them something new to experience."Last year at this time, Vivace was one of the few places welcoming guests under Phase 2. People were just reemerging from the Stay-At-Home order.Reservations are now coming in."We are honestly just booked up every day just about," said Shultz.The event takes place June 7-13.Menu options for this year's Triangle Restaurant Week vary in price from $15-35. You can see which restaurants are participating and what food they're offering for this special event by