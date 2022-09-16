1 person found shot at Triangle Town Center parking lot in Raleigh

Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at Triangle Town Center around noon Friday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot and seriously injured Friday at Triangle Town Center, according to Raleigh Police Department.

Triangle Town Center is a shopping mall located just off US 1 south of Interstate 540.

Officers said they arrived in the parking lot outside the Saks Fifth Avenue store and found a man with a gunshot wound.

An employee at the store told ABC11 they were unaware of any disturbance and the store remained open for business.

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but RPD said it is not currently looking for any suspects.