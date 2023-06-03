With the start of the weekend and summer just around the corner, the Triangle is heating up with lots of weekend festivities for the warm weather.

Several events taking place in Raleigh and Durham this weekend

From a festival celebrating half a century of hip hop to a new twist on a food truck rodeo, there's a lot happening this weekend across the Triangle.

Petey Pablo will headline the 53rd annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival in Durham on Saturday. The event which is free to all ages will run from 1-7 p.m. at Rock Quarry Park.

This year's festival celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with several performances.

In Raleigh, the International Food Festival is set to take over downtown.

Foodies can eat everything everywhere all at once including main dishes, desserts, beer, and wine, and enjoy performances from more than 50 countries with free admission.

The festival will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at City Plaza on Fayetteville Street.

On Sunday in Downtown Raleigh, A Place at the Table will host a pay-what-you-can food truck rodeo.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Hargett Street across the street from the restaurant. The food truck rodeo will operate just like the restaurant -- you can pay what you can or pay it forward for someone in need.

Durham's second annual World Hunger Day event is this Sunday at Durham Central Park.

The event is free and open to everyone. More information here.