Organizations in Durham are teaming up this weekend to raise awareness about food insecurity.

Durham (WTVD) -- Every day millions of people around the world don't have enough to eat. That's why some organizations in Durham are teaming up this weekend to raise awareness about food insecurity.

Durham's second annual World Hunger Day event is this Sunday at Durham Central Park.

The event is free and open to everyone. More information here.